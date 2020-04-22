Food Traceability Market Comparison by Regions, Types, Trends, Application Segment and Analysis 2019-2027

The report aims to provide an overview of the Food Traceability Market with detailed market segmentation by equipment, technology, end user, application and geography. The global food traceability market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food traceability market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the food traceability market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Bar Code Integrators, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Carlisle Technology, Cognex Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., MASS Group Inc., Merit-Trax Technologies, Picarro, Inc., SGS SA

The food traceability market is growing at a faster pace owing to factors such as technologically advanced in developing countries and growing consumer concern for food safety. Moreover, these technologies are adopted by various end-users from developing countries due to increasing awareness. Stringent government legislative framework, certifications & standardizations with respect to food safety and production are the prominent factors driving the global food traceability market growth. However, the high cost of traceability technology and privacy issue for data security are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. Moreover, new smart technology for easy and universal accessibility may bring a unique opportunity for the food traceability market players over the forecast period.

Food traceability is a technology to identify the origin and source of food and food ingredients when the products are faulty. It allows food manufacturers to document and locate a product according to various stages and operations involved in the food manufacturing process. The operations involved in the manufacturing process are processing, handling and distribution of food products. A traceability system uses data and operations that maintain importantly and desired information about a product throughout the production chain. Food traceability includes two distinct components such as tracking and tracing. Tracing creates records of the history of food products throughout the entire food chain. Food tracking is the ability to identify the destination of a product, following its route from the manufacturing of the product to the final point of sale.

The report analyzes factors affecting the food traceability market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the food traceability market in these regions.

