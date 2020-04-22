Gastric Balloon Market 2020- Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market By Allurion Technologies Inc., Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Endalis, Helioscopie Medical Implants,

Gastric Balloon Market report brings into light key market dynamics of sector along with the current market scenario and future prospects of the sector. This market research report is a scrupulous analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. Company snapshot, geographical presence, product portfolio, and recent developments are taken into consideration for studying the company profiles. The meticulous efforts accompanied with integrated approaches results into an excellent market research report that drives the decision making process of the business. The most appropriate method for the distribution of certain products can also be analysed with this Gastric Balloon market research study.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global gastric balloon market accounted to US$ 62.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 152.1 Mn by 2027.

Key Competitors In Market are Allurion Technologies Inc., Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., ENDALIS, Helioscopie Medical Implants, LEXEL SRL, MEDSIL, Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., ReShape Lifesciences, Inc., Silimed, Spatz FGIA, Inc.

Approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global gastric balloon industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration are listed below;

2018: In April, 2018, Apollo received approval from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) for the ORBERA365 Managed Weight Loss System. This approval enables the reach of ORBERA365 into the largest bariatric market in the Middle East with over 15,000 procedures performed per year.

2017: In November, 2017, Obalon and Sono Bello entered an agreement. Through the agreement the Obalon Balloon System would be used for non-surgical weight loss in Sono Bello centers across the US.

2015: In December 2015, Allurion received a CE mark allowing sale of the product in the European Union. The product has been made available in the weight loss centers in France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Market segmentation:

Gastric Balloon Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Single Gastric Balloons, Dual Gastric Balloons and Triple Gastric Balloons), Filling Material (Saline Filled and Gas Filled), End User (Bariatric Surgeons, Gastrointestinal Endoscopists, Nutritionists, Aesthetic Practitioners, and Other End Users), and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

