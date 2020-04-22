Glioblastoma Multiforme Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

According to the American Brain Tumor Association, Glioblastomas (also called GBM) are malignant Grade IV tumors, where a large portion of tumor cells reproduce and divide at any given time. The tumor is predominantly made up of abnormal astrocytic cells, which also contain a mixture of different cell types (including blood vessels) and areas of dead cells (necrosis). Glioblastomas are infiltrative and invade into nearby regions of the brain. They can also sometimes spread to the opposite side of the brain through connection fibers (corpus callosum).

The symptoms of GBM vary depending on the location of the brain tumor such as persistent headaches, double or blurred vision, vomiting, loss of appetite, changes in mood and personality, changes in ability to think and learn, new onset of seizures, speech difficulty of gradual onset, etc.

The exact underlying cause of GBM is unknown. Some cases may develop from existing, low-grade astrocytomas (malignant transformation) or they may occur without any evidence of a previous tumor (de novo). Researchers speculate that genetic and immunologic abnormalities, environmental factors (e.g., exposure to ultraviolet rays, certain chemicals, ionizing radiation), diet, stress, and/or other factors may play contributing roles in causing specific types of cancer. However, no conclusive evidence has thus far demonstrated a direct causal relationship between these factors and the induction of GBM tumors in human patients.

The diagnosis of GBM mainly includes use of neurological examinations, imaging tests and excising a sample of tissue for testing, i.e, biopsy. The mainstay of treatment for GBM is surgery, followed by radiation and chemotherapy. The primary objective of surgery is to remove as much of the tumor as possible without injuring the surrounding normal brain tissue needed for normal neurological function (such as motor skills, the ability to speak and walk, etc.).

DelveInsight's 'Glioblastoma Multiforme Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Glioblastoma Multiforme epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Glioblastoma Multiforme epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Glioblastoma Multiforme by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Glioblastoma Multiforme in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Glioblastoma Multiforme epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

The total incident population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the seven major markets was found to be 28,886 in 2017, which is expected to increase by 2030. While the total diagnosed incident population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the 7MM was 25,998 in 2017.

According to the Cancer Research Institute, GBM is the most lethal form of brain cancer. There are approximately 16,000 new cases in the U.S. each year and 10,000 people die annually from the disease.

Among the European 5 countries, the United Kingdom had highest incident population of Glioblastoma Multiforme, followed by France and Italy. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident population of Glioblastoma Multiforme.

Glioblastoma Multiforme Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Glioblastoma Multiforme epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Glioblastoma Multiforme epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Glioblastoma Multiforme epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Glioblastoma Multiforme in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Glioblastoma Multiforme.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The Glioblastoma Multiforme report provides a detailed overview explaining Glioblastoma Multiforme causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns .

The Glioblastoma Multiforme Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Glioblastoma Multiforme epidemiology.

Key Questions Covered In The Glioblastoma Multiforme Report Include:

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Glioblastoma Multiforme?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Glioblastoma Multiforme epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Glioblastoma Multiforme across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Glioblastoma Multiforme?

What are the currently available treatments of Glioblastoma Multiforme?

Key Benefit of Glioblastoma Multiforme Epidemiology Report

The Glioblastoma Multiforme Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Glioblastoma Multiforme market

Quantify patient populations in the global Glioblastoma Multiforme market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Glioblastoma Multiforme therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Glioblastoma Multiforme population by its epidemiology

The Glioblastoma Multiforme Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Glioblastoma Multiforme Glioblastoma Multiforme Disease Background and Overview Glioblastoma Multiforme Patient Journey Glioblastoma Multiforme Epidemiology and Patient Population Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Glioblastoma Multiforme Glioblastoma Multiforme Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

