Global Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is a type of an AT that provides better fuel economy, smoother driving experience, and better efficiency than conventional AT systems.

A conventional CVT has an infinite or large number of gear ratios. CVT system selects the gear ratio that delivers power to the wheels as demanded by the driver while keeping the engine spin rate low under this constraint, which helps in improving the fuel economy and life of the engine. This system gives more choices in setting the engine spin rate for any speed as it has more gear ratios. CVT can give quick acceleration by revving high, but it lowers the engine spin rate and reduces losses that are associated with the fast-moving internal parts of the engine. As the speed of the car increases, CVT transmission continually shifts to a slightly higher gear. This contrasts with the fixed number of gear ratios offered by other mechanical transmissions. This flexibility of a CVT system permits the input shaft to keep up a constant angular velocity.

This report focuses on Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aisin Seiki

JATCO

Punch Power Train

IAV Automotive Engineering

Efficient Drivetrains

LuK

TEAM

Promens Deventer

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Entry-level

Mid-level

Luxury

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

commercial Vehicles

