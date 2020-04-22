Global Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals market.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals market."

Biometrics technology is used for identification and authentication of people with the help of their biological and behavioral characteristics. An employee is asked for his user ID as soon as he logs into the retail PoS system. However, without typing in his password, he can simply scan his finger on the biometric fingerprint reader. Every time an employee tries to access a password-protected area, he is required to scan his finger. This leads to increased accountability, which ensures protection from accidental and intentional damage to the companys data

Based on technology, fingerprint identification, iris-retina scan recognition, palm-vein identification, iris recognition, voice recognition, and facial recognition are the segments of the global market for biometric point-of-sale terminals. Of these, fingerprint identification has been dominating the market. The prominence of this segment can be attributed to the convenience, ease of access, and high accuracy offered by this technology.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bitel Co

KEMP Technologies

M2SYS Technology

CROSSMATCH

Fujitsu

Biyo Bright Co

Danal

Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH

Ingenico Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fingerprint Identification

Palm-vein Identification

Facial Recognition

Voice Identification

Others

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Retail

Finance & Banking,

Others

