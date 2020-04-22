Global Boilers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Boilers market.

A boiler or steam generator is a device used to create steam by applying heat energy to water. Although the definitions are somewhat flexible, it can be said that older steam generators were commonly termed boilers and worked at low to medium pressure (72,000 kPa or 1290 psi) but, at pressures above this, it is more usual to speak of a steam generator.

A boiler or steam generator is used wherever a source of steam is required. The form and size depends on the application: mobile steam engines such as steam locomotives, portable engines and steam-powered road vehicles typically use a smaller boiler that forms an integral part of the vehicle; stationary steam engines, industrial installations and power stations will usually have a larger separate steam generating facility connected to the point-of-use by piping. A notable exception is the steam-powered fireless locomotive, where separately-generated steam is transferred to a receiver (tank) on the locomotive.

The global Boilers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Boilers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Boilers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

General Electric

Cochran

Parker

Thermax

Weil-McLain

Babcock & Wilcox

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Fulton

Forbes Marshall

A.O. Smith

Hurst Boiler & Welding

Burnham

Cleaver-Brooks

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By capacity

<10 MMBtu/hr

10-50 MMBtu/hr

50-100 MMBtu/hr

100-250 MMBtu/hr

By tube

Fire-tube

Water-tube

By fuel type

Natural Gas

Coal

Oil

Segment by Application

Residential

Commerical

Industrial

