Global Ceramic Inks Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Ceramic Inks Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ceramic Inks market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Ceramic Inks market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Ceramic Inks market.”

Ceramic inks are carriers of ceramic fine particled metallic oxide pigments that are used to decorate ceramic tiles and plain glasses. These inks enhance the attractiveness of the surface on which they are used. Ceramic inks are expected to possess physical consistency appropriate for producing adequate detail and hence are suspended in a thick medium. Analog printing and digital printing are the major technologies of ceramic inks.

Demand for ceramic inks is projected to increase due to expansion of end-user industries such as automobile and construction. Growth in the construction industry in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is also likely to boost the demand for ceramic inks. Furthermore, demand for automobiles has increased significantly in India and China, two of the major economies in Asia Pacific. This is likely to further propel the demand for ceramic inks. Growth in modern digital printing technologies that employ ceramic inks is expected to provide new opportunities for long lasting decorations and optical effects on glass. However, availability of substitutes and fluctuation in prices of raw materials may hamper market growth.

The global Ceramic Inks market is valued at 1830 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ceramic Inks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ceramic Inks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ferro Corporation

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Esmalglass Itaca Grupo

Torrecid Group

Fritta

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Functional Inks

Decorative inks

Segment by Application

Ceramic Tiles

Glass Printing

Food Container Printing

Others (Automotive Ceramics and Electro Ceramics)

