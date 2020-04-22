Global Chamomile Extract Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chamomile Extract market.

The term Chamomile actually refers to a range of different daisy-like plants, which are a member of the Asteraceae family. The two most important species are German chamomile (Marticaria recutita) and Roman chamomile (Chamaemelum nobile). These two have an extensive industrial application. They are mainly used for their calming and anti-inflammatory properties, and each offer their own additional health benefits. Apart from these Chamomile has been used in teas as a mild, relaxing sleep aid, treatment for fevers, colds, stomach ailments, and as an anti-inflammatory, to name only a few therapeutic uses.

The growing health consciousness among consumers is acting as major driver for the Chamomile market. Due the hectic & busy life schedule of industry professionals, they are not able to get a proper sleep. This leads to various sleeping disorders. This provides a door of opportunity for Chamomile, as it is extensively being used as a relaxing sleep aid.

Arjuna Natural Extracts

New Zealand Extracts

Kemin Industries

The Pharmaceutical Plant

Afriplex

Crown Iron Works

Changsha Vigorous-Tech

Gehrliche

Ampak

Nutra Canada

Martin Bauer

Essenchem Plant Extract

Hunan Goldliloo Pharmaceutical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Others

Segment by Application

Food And Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care/Cosmetics

Others

