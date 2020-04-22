Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Color Masterbatch market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Color Masterbatch Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Color Masterbatch market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Color Masterbatch Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Color Masterbatch market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Color Masterbatch market.”

Color masterbatch is classified on the basis of type, namely, standard color, specialty color, and tailor-made color. Standard colors are used in a wide range of applications due to their mechanical, heat resistance, and weather resistance properties. Some of the applications of standard color masterbatch are packaging sheets & films, plastic bottles & containers, and cables & wire.

Majorly the color masterbatch is used in market are black and standard color masterbatch. Black masterbatch comes in low cost pigment providing various shades of black. They are designed to provide properties like conductivity and light stability. There are also additive masterbatches which are used by plastic manufactures to improve the properties of polymers such as reduce weight of product and prevent from direct UV light which causes degradation of plastic. Masterbatch contains 45-65% of additives and sometimes 80% in extreme cases. White masterbatch are available in very small pigments of 14mm to 70mm and provides high brightness even on less loading.

The global Color Masterbatch market is valued at 3870 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5760 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Color Masterbatch volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Color Masterbatch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Clariant AG

A. Schulman, Inc.

Polyone Corporation

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Plastiblends India Ltd.

Ampacet Corporation

Oneil Color & Compounding

Penn Color, Inc.

RTP Company

Tosaf Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Standard Color

Tailor-made Color

Specialty Color

Segment by Application

Packaging

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Agriculture

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Color Masterbatch Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580