Global Composite Coatings Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Composite Coatings market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Composite Coatings Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Composite Coatings market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Composite Coatings market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Composite Coatings market.”

The composite coatings, by application, is further segmented into anti-corrosion, UV protection, thermal protection, and others. Composite coatings for the anti-corrosion application comprise a major market share due to their properties such as uniform coating thickness, accuracy, and consistency, and so on. Due to these features, they are utilized in large volumes in industries such as transportation, industrial, and oil & gas.

The major end-use industries in the composite coatings market include transportation, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, industrial, and others. The transportation end-use industry is the fastest-growing segment in the composite coatings market. Composite coatings offer various features including uniform coating thickness, accuracy, stiffness, and consistency in comparison to powder coatings, due to which these are utilized in the transportation, oil & gas, and industrial end-use industries.

The global Composite Coatings market is valued at 1310 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2290 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Composite Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Composite Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Laser Melt Injection

Brazing

Electroless Plating

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Others

