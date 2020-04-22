Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Conductive Textiles market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Conductive Textiles Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Conductive Textiles market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Conductive Textiles Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Conductive Textiles market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Conductive Textiles market.”

Conductive textiles are fabrics that can conduct electricity. These textiles are used in various industrial applications, mainly to control static and provide shield electromagnetic interference. Conductive textiles can be manufactured inserting conductive additives or yarns, or by using different conductive coatings. The global conductive textiles market has been segmented on the basis of fabric type, type, end user, and region.

Based on end user, the military & defense segment accounted for the largest share of the global conductive textiles market in 2015. In addition, the sports & fitness end user segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing usage of conductive textiles in the development of wearable devices that are mainly utilized in the healthcare and sports & fitness sectors has contributed to the growth of the conductive textiles market.

The global Conductive Textiles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Conductive Textiles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Conductive Textiles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Parker Chomerics

Toray Industries Inc.

Laird PLC

Seiren Co. Ltd.

Bekaert

Hitek Electronic Materials Ltd.

Emei Group

Sheildex Trading, Inc.

AiQ Smart Clothing

Holland Shielding System

MarKTek Inc.

Coatex Industries

Swift Textile Metalizing LLC

Jarden Applied Materials

HFC Shielding

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Woven Textile

Non-Woven Textile

Knitted Textile

Segment by Application

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Sports & Fitness

Consumer Electronics

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Conductive Textiles Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580