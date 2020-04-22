Global Diving Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Diving Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Diving Equipment Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Diving Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Diving Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Diving Equipment market.”

On the basis of type, the diving equipment market has been segmented into rebreather, cylinder and propulsion vehicle, decompression chamber, exposure suit, and accessories. The rebreather segment is estimated to lead the diving equipment market in 2016. This growth can be attributed to the usage of this equipment in two major application areas, namely, commercial and defense; and the fact that it can provide air under high pressure underwater. The exposure suit segment is expected to lead the diving equipment market during the forecast period, owing to need of changing these suits frequently as these suits have short life cycle. Moreover, damages caused by harsh environments underwater also result in frequent replacement of these suits.

This growth can be attributed to the rise in the average income of the people, especially in emerging economies, such as India and Vietnam. The dive tourism, particularly in the European region, is also a key factor fueling the growth of the diving equipment market.

The global Diving Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Diving Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diving Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell International, Inc.

DrAgerwerk AG & Co. KGAA

Cobham PLC.

Divex Ltd.

Aqua Lung International

Submarine Manufacturing & Products Ltd

Underwater Kinetics

Apollo Military

Henderson Aquatics

Atlantis Dive

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Recreational Diving

Clearance Diving

Saturation Diving

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas Industry

Naval Industry

Aquaculture Industry

Other Industries

