Global Electrochemical Instruments Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Electrochemical instruments are used to measure and monitor various parameters such as pH, dissolved oxygen, conductivity, and concentration of various ions in the sample solution. Electrochemical instruments form an integral part of research laboratories across the globe and routinely employed instruments to monitor processes in biotechnology and pharmaceutical, environmental testing, agriculture and food and academic institutions.

Based on products, this market is categorized into electrochemical meters, titrators, ion chromatographs, potentiostats/galvanostats, and others. In 2017, the electrochemical meters segment accounted for a major share of the electrochemical instruments market, by product. On the basis of type, the electrochemical meters market is further segmented into benchtop meters and portable meters. In 2014, the benchtop meters accounted for the largest share of the electrochemical meters market.

The global Electrochemical Instruments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electrochemical Instruments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electrochemical Instruments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hanna Instruments

Metrohm

DKK-TOA Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Endress+Hauser

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Xylem

Mettler-Toledo International

Horiba

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Potentiometry

Voltammetry

Coulometry

Others

Segment by Application

Environmental Testing Industry

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

Food and Agriculture Industries

Academic Research Institutes

Others

