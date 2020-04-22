Global Foliar Feeding Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Foliar Feeding market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Foliar Feeding market.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Foliar Feeding market."

Foliar feeding is a technique of feeding plants by applying liquid fertilizer directly to their leaves. Plants are able to absorb essential elements through their leaves. The absorption takes place through their stomata and also through their epidermis. Transport is usually faster through the stomata, but total absorption may be as great through the epidermis. Plants are also able to absorb nutrients through their bark.

The European region is the largest consumer of foliar feeding across the globe. However, the foliar feeding market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Limited availability of agricultural land and high demand for food are expected to drive the demand for efficient fertilizers in this region. foliar feeding fertilizers have significant advantages that include easy application, uniform distribution of nutrients to crops, and limited labor costs. All these advantages make foliar feeding fertilizers a suitable product for horticultural crops, field crops, and turfs & ornamentals.

The global Foliar Feeding market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Foliar Feeding volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Foliar Feeding market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eurochem Group

Nutrien

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Yara International

Israel Chemical

Mosaic

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

Coromandel

Tribodyn

Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer

Haifa Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nitrogenous

Phosphatic

Potassic

Micronutrients

Segment by Application

Horticultural Crops

Field Crops

Turfs & Ornamentals

Others

