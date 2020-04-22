Global Gas Leak Detector Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gas Leak Detector market.

Gas leak detectors are equipment that indicate the presence of gases in ambient air using technologies such as electrochemical, infrared and ultrasonic.

Demand for gas leak detectors is likely to be driven by increasing investment in oil & gas and chemical industry.

Key trends observed in the market for gas leak detector include incorporation of artificial neural network technology and inclusion internet of things (IoT) to upgrade gas leak detection technology.

While APEJ accounted for a contribution for 35% of the global market value, making it the most dominant single market for gas leak detectors. In addition, the markets in the Middle East and Africa combined is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period.

The global Gas Leak Detector market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gas Leak Detector volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gas Leak Detector market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

MSA Safety

Honeywell

Tyco International

Draegerwerk AG & Co

Emerson Electric

Scott Safety

GE

RAE Systems

Cbiss

Old Man Partner

Techcomp

City Technology

Mine Safety Appliances

KGAA

Testo

ABB

Industrial Scientific

California Analytical Instruments

Figaro Engineering

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Hitech Instruments

Ametek

Emerson Electric

Halma

Trolex

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Technology

Electrochemical

Semiconductor

Ultrasonic

Infrared

Others

By Product Type

Portable

Fixed

Segment by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Others

