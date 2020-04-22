Global High Definition Television (HDTV) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Definition Television (HDTV) market.

HDTV, standing for high-definition television, is a new means of television broadcasting and the machines that take advantage of it. HDTV broadcasts video digitally (in contrast to the common analog formats PAL, NTSC, and SECAM) and of higher 720 pixels or 1080 pixels resolution.

An HD TV is an example of a next-generation television display technology that is characterized by high resolution and better image quality. This market is estimated to exhibit stagnant growth during the forecast period and is driven by the increase in shipments of LCD/LED TVs. The recent change in the manufacturers preference towards the production of high technology-enabled LCD and LED TVs is expected to result in this markets slow but modest CAGR of nearly 2% by 2019.

APAC region accounts for more than 44% of the total market share by 2019. In APAC, China and India are considered to be the leading countries as they are the major manufacturing hubs for ultra HD TVs. The high demand for ultra HD TVs that are manufactured locally is a significant factor that promotes market growth in this region during the forecast period.

The global High Definition Television (HDTV) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LG

Panasonic

Samsung

Sony

TCL

Toshiba

Haier

Philips

Sharp

JVC

RCA

Pioneer

nsignia

Westinghouse

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

OLED TV

LCD/LED TV

Others

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

