Global Induction Motor Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Induction motor is an AC electric motor in which the electric current in the rotor needed to produce torque is obtained by electromagnetic induction from the magnetic field of the stator winding. Induction motor therefore does not require mechanical commutation, separate-excitation or self-excitation for all or part of the energy transferred from stator to rotor. Induction motors rotor can be either wound type or squirrel-cage type.

Three-phase squirrel-cage induction motors are widely used in industrial drives because they are rugged, reliable and economical. Single-phase induction motors are used extensively for smaller loads, such as household appliances like fans.

Europe, USA and China are the major sales markets. The Chinese market is stably growing, while the market share of Europe and USA is gradually declined, and the market in other areas is expanding year by year.

This report focuses on Induction Motor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Induction Motor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Emerson

GE

TECO

Regal-Beloit

Nidec

Siemens

Tatung

Hitachi

WEG

Bosch Rexroth

SEW-Eurodrive

Cummins

YASKAWA

Toshiba

VEM

NORD

Landert

ABM Greiffenberger

SPG

Brook Crompton

Sterling Electric

Wolong

XEMC

JLEM

Huali Group

Jiangte

WNM

Ydmotor

Dazhong

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single-phase Induction Motor

Three-phase Induction Motor

Segment by Application

Chemical industry

Logistics industry

Engineering and manufacturing industry

Others

