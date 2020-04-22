Global Industrial Catalytic Converters Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Catalytic Converters market.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants by catalyzing a redox reaction (an oxidation and a reduction reaction). Catalytic converters are usually used with internal combustion engines fueled by either gasoline or dieselincluding lean-burn engines as well as kerosene heaters and stoves.

Although catalytic converters are most commonly applied to exhaust systems in automobiles, they are also used on electrical generators, forklifts, mining equipment, trucks, buses, locomotives, and motorcycles. They are also used on some wood stoves to control emissions. This is usually in response to government regulation, either through direct environmental regulation or through health and safety regulations.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Katcon

Wuxi Weifu Lida Catalytic Converter Co

DCL International Inc

Teco Limited

Bosal

Ningbo Kesen Exhaust Gas Cleaner Manufacturing Co.

Catalytic Products International

Standard Teco Ltd

AP Exhaust Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Construction Equipment

Drilling and Well-Digging Machines

Cranes and Lifting Equipment

Portable Generators

Portable Heaters

Bridge-Building Machinery

Others

Segment by Application

Chemical

Textile

Oil and Gas

Metal and Mining

Automobile

Others

