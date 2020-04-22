Global Liquid Vitamins Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Liquid Vitamins market.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed.

Vitamins being an essential micronutrient are one of the major dietary supplements currently used. There are 17 different types of vitamins each provide a solution for many problems like improving the immune system, bone strength, health and so on. Consumers tend to prefer liquid vitamins overtaking them in form of pills as liquid vitamins are easily absorbed by the body.

The global market demand for dietary supplements, especially liquid vitamins is increasing day by day. The market for liquid vitamins is driven by factors like increase in health-related awareness of people, urban lifestyle influence, and the tendency of prevention than curing health issues. There other factors like an increase in disposable income, increase in geriatric population as well as the overall population has also lead to an increase in demand for liquid vitamins.

Asia-Pacific region, owing to its two robustly growing countries, India and China as well as are currently leading the liquid vitamins market.

The global Liquid Vitamins market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Liquid Vitamins volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Liquid Vitamins market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ADM

Bactolac Pharmaceutical

BASF

DSM

Bluestar Adisseo

Lonza Group

Atlantic Essential Products

Amway

AIE Pharmaceuticals

Makers Nutrition

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech

Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical

Shandong Haineng Bioengineering

Anhui Tiger Biotech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Water Soluble

Fat Soluble

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic Industry

Feed Additives

Others

