Global Microbiological Safety Cabinet Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Microbiological Safety Cabinet market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Microbiological Safety Cabinet market.

Microbiological safety cabinets are designed to protect the operator, the laboratory environment and work materials from exposure to infectious aerosols and splashes that may be generated when manipulating materials containing infectious agents, such as primary cultures, stocks and diagnostic specimens microbiological safety cabinets, when properly used, have been shown to be highly effective in reducing laboratory acquired infections and cross-contaminations of cultures due to aerosol exposures. The biological cabinets divide to 3 classes: Class II Type A microbiological safety cabinets, Class II Type B microbiological safety cabinets, Class III microbiological safety cabinet.

Asia is estimated to be the largest market for Microbiological Safety Cabinet in 2018, with China expected to lead the market in terms of growth rate from 2018 to 2013.

The global Microbiological Safety Cabinet market is valued at 150 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 260 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Microbiological Safety Cabinet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Microbiological Safety Cabinet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ESCO

Thermo Fisher

AIRTECH

Telstar Life-Sciences

NuAire (Polypipe)

The Baker Company

Kewaunee Scientific

Heal Force Bio-Meditech

BIOBASE

Donglian Har Instrument

Labconco

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Class I Microbiological Safety Cabinets

Class II Microbiological Safety Cabinets

Class III Microbiological Safety Cabinets

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical Factory

Hospital

Disease Prevention and Control

Academic Research

Others (Food Inspection Station, Chemical etc.)

