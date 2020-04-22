Global NGS Services Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on NGS Services Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the NGS Services market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the NGS Services market.
Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the NGS Services market.”
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) involves massively parallel sequencing of millions of DNA fragments, providing vast amounts of data quickly and at an affordable cost. This enables in-depth analysis of entire genomes at unprecedented levels, allowing researchers to explore questions/hypotheses that previously would have required years to answer.
The driving factors of the European NGS services market are faster and cost-efficient sequencing, rising preference of NGS over other platforms, and rising prevalence of inherited diseases.
In addition, application of genomics in drug discovery, growing prevalence of cancer & other malignant diseases, and partnerships among companies, R&D centers, and universities supplement growth.
However, the factors hindering the growth of the market are reliability on grants and funding from the government and decrease in capital expenditure from academic institutions. Technological advancements opened new opportunities in the market.
The global NGS Services market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on NGS Services volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall NGS Services market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)
Cegat (Centre for Genomics and Transcriptomics) GMBH
DNA Vision SA
Eurofins Genomics Inc.
Febit / Comprehensive Biomarker Center GMBH (CBC)
Genomnia SRL
Mina Inc.
Macrogen Inc.
Microsynth AG
Seqomics
Source Bio Science
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
SBS
Ion Semiconductor
SBL
Pyro-Sequencing
SMRT
Segment by Application
Oncology
Lung cancer
Breast cancer
Prostate cancer
Colorectal cancer
Others
