Global NGS Services Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) involves massively parallel sequencing of millions of DNA fragments, providing vast amounts of data quickly and at an affordable cost. This enables in-depth analysis of entire genomes at unprecedented levels, allowing researchers to explore questions/hypotheses that previously would have required years to answer.

The driving factors of the European NGS services market are faster and cost-efficient sequencing, rising preference of NGS over other platforms, and rising prevalence of inherited diseases.

In addition, application of genomics in drug discovery, growing prevalence of cancer & other malignant diseases, and partnerships among companies, R&D centers, and universities supplement growth.

However, the factors hindering the growth of the market are reliability on grants and funding from the government and decrease in capital expenditure from academic institutions. Technological advancements opened new opportunities in the market.

The global NGS Services market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on NGS Services volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall NGS Services market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

Cegat (Centre for Genomics and Transcriptomics) GMBH

DNA Vision SA

Eurofins Genomics Inc.

Febit / Comprehensive Biomarker Center GMBH (CBC)

Genomnia SRL

Mina Inc.

Macrogen Inc.

Microsynth AG

Seqomics

Source Bio Science

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

SBS

Ion Semiconductor

SBL

Pyro-Sequencing

SMRT

Segment by Application

Oncology

Lung cancer

Breast cancer

Prostate cancer

Colorectal cancer

Others

