Global Nitinol-based Medical Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Nitinol-based medical devices are made of nitinol, an alloy of nickel and titanium. The use of nitinol-based stents and guidewires has improved procedural outcome.

Nitinol SMAs have a high level of super-elasticity and are used in hip replacements. They are also used in medical implants like vascular stents, transcatheter heart valve, vascular closure implants, neurovascular closure implants, neurovascular clot pullers, devices and flow diverters, vena cava filters, orthopedic anchors, and atrial fibrillation devices.

Nitinol-based stents are gaining popularity because they are used in carotid artery surgery, arteries in kidney and limbs, aorta in the abdomen or chest, and close off aortic tears.

The majority of the patient pool highly prefers hospitals over other healthcare units because they perform a large number of stents placement procedures such as the nitinol-based medical device placement. These stents are highly adopted by physicians because they reduce the patient recovery time and provide improved outcome than other invasive procedures.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Medtronic

Edwards Lifesciences

Abbott

Boston Scientific

TERUMO

C. R. Bard

Cordis

Cook Medical

B. Braun

Biotronik

Stryker

JOTEC

Lombard Medical

Acandis

ELLA-CS

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stents

Guidewires

Others

Segment by Application

Vascular

Orthopedic & Dental

Other

