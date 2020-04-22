Global Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer market.

Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy is theoretically an excellent tool for unbiased metabolic profiling of all small molecule metabolites, since the method is based on detectionof any molecules that contain carbon or hydrogen.

NMR spectroscopy provides a route to the understanding of lectincarbohydrate interactions. NMR is not as powerful as X-ray crystallography in solving the structures of large, multimeric proteins. However, small monomeric proteins are suitable and the described transferred NMR methods offer an imprint of the ligand-binding site. The ideal situation is when a 3D structure of a lectin is available and a combination of transferred NMR and modeling provide a structure of the complex and such projects often provide a saving in materials and time compared to solving the crystal structure of the complex. We hope this broad overview of NMR spectroscopy is of value to the lectin biochemist.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bruker

JEOL

Thermo Fisher

Oxford Indtruments

Nanalysis

Anasazi

Magritek

Spinlock

Shanghai Huantong

Merck

Agilent Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sub-100MHz

300-400 MHz

500 MHz

600 MHz

700-750 MHz

800-850 MHz

900+ MHz

Segment by Application

Academic

Pharma & Biotech

Chemical

Agriculture & Food

Oil and Gas

Others

