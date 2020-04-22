Global Oil and Gas Storage Valves Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Oil and Gas Storage Valves market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Oil and Gas Storage Valves market.

Crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products are stored in large tanks or underground storage facilities. Valves are installed on the inlet and outlet lines of storage facilities for controlling the flow of hydrocarbons and to shut-off the lines as required. Based on storage type, the global oil and gas storage valves market is segmented into two types namely Aboveground storage, and Underground storage.

Greenfield and brownfield refinery expansion is creating a potential market for the storage valves. The decline in the price of crude oil has benefitted the downstream industry. This will result in increased investments in the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry, which in turn, will boost the demand for storage tanks for the storage of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, and intermediates. This will consequently increase the demand for oil and gas storage valves market worth.

The global Oil and Gas Storage Valves market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oil and Gas Storage Valves volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oil and Gas Storage Valves market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Emerson

Flowserve

AVK Holding

KSB

Master Flo Valve

Cameron

Delpro Automation

Hatfield and Company

American Aaron International

MaiTuo Valve

Pacific Oilfield

Power Valves International

Severe Service Valve

The Weir Group

Curtiss-Wright

CIRCOR Energy

Advance Valves

Honeywell

Camtech Manufacturing

GE Oil & Gas

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Oil storage

Gas storage

Segment by Application

Underground Storage

Aboveground Storage

