Global PCIe SSD Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

A PCIe SSD (PCIe solid-state drive) is a high-speed expansion card that attaches a computer to its peripherals. PCIe, or Peripheral Component Interconnect Express, is a serial expansion bus standard. PCIe slots can have different sizes, based on the number of bidirectional lanes that connect to it. PCIe SSD storage is an alternative to a server-side flash deployment. PCIe serves as the underlying transport layer for data on graphics cards or add-in cards.

Data centers process and store business information and play a significant role in cloud operations. Due to their benefits such as scalability, reliability, and cost reduction, several small- and medium-sized enterprises have started to prefer running their business operations through cloud service providers (CSPs), colocations, and web-hosting cloud data. The increasing demand for CSPs will result in the requirement of automation in cloud-based data centers resulting in a decline in cloud storage costs. This, in turn, will lead to an increasing demand for public cloud storage where three-fourth of the enterprises across the world will be using cloud data centers to operate their businesses.

This report focuses on PCIe SSD volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PCIe SSD market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Intel

Micron

Samsung

Seagate

Western Digital

Toshiba

ADATA

Apacer

IBM

Kingston Technology

LSI Corporation

Memblaze

Nimbus Data Systems

OCZ

SK Hynix

Violin Memory

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

MLC NAND

TLC NAND

3D NAND

Segment by Application

Data Centers

Desktop PCs

Notebooks/Tablets

