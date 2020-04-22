Global Ring Main Unit Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ring Main Unit market.

In an electrical power distribution system, a ring main unit (RMU) is a factory assembled, metal enclosed set of switchgear used at the load connection points of a ring-type distribution network. It includes in one unit two switches that can connect the load to either or both main conductors, and a fusible switch or circuit breaker and switch that feed a distribution transformer. [1] The metal enclosed unit connects to the transformer either through a bus throat of standardized dimensions, or else through cables and is usually installed outdoors. Ring main cables enter and leave the cabinet. This type of switchgear is used for medium-voltage power distribution, from 7200 volts to about 36000 volts.

Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the global ring main unit market by 2023 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. There has been growing power demand in Asia-Pacific, as a result of which, substantial investments have been made in the region to augment power generation capacities. These investments are expected to boost the demand for ring main units.

The global Ring Main Unit market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ring Main Unit volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ring Main Unit market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Schneider

Eaton

Siemens

GE

Lucy Electric

Larsen & Toubro

LS Industrial Systems

Ormazabal

Tiepco

Crompton Greaves

Enetec Electric & Electronic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gas Insulated

Air Insulated

Oil Insulated

Solid Dielectric Insulated

Segment by Application

Distribution Utilities

Industries

Infrastructure and Transportation

