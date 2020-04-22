Global Salt Replacers Market to Generate Lucrative Revenue Prospects for Manufacturers After the End of COVID-19 Crisis

Market Introduction:

In the new aura of a modern world, there is a new growing trend among consumers to live a healthy lifestyle. One way they are doing the same is by choosing food with low salt content. Salt replacers or salt substitutes are the ingredients used in food to replace salt from food. High consumption of salt leads to various health odds such as hypertension, high blood pressure, etc. leading to cardiovascular diseases and renal diseases. To avoid this kind of disease, consumers have started to opt for salt replacers. Salt replacers generally possess very less or no amount of sodium, instead of which potassium is present. Salt replacers market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period with a remarkable CAGR.

Salt replacers Market: Segmentation

Salt replacers is a healthy alternative to regular salt, started to be used extensively in a food industry. Salt replacers market can be segmented by product type, form, nature, applications, and region.

Salt replacers market can be segmented by product type into Potassium salt replacers, Potassium free salt replacers, and dried seaweed flakes. Potassium free salt replacers sub-segment is expected to exhibit high CAGR growth.

By form, salt replacers market can be segmented into liquid, powder, and crystals.

Salt replacers market can be further segmented by nature into organic salt replacers and conventional salt replacers.

By applications, salt replacers market can be segmented into meat industry, processed foods, snacks, and other applications. Organic products are more preferred in the market as it is considered that organic products are healthier and possesses more benefits than that of conventional products.

Salt replacers market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

Due to change in the market trend, people are pursuing healthy food for consumption, which will play an important role in fueling the growth of present Salt replacers market. According to the recent trend, it is also obvious that organic products are favored for consumption and use. Salt replacers are new in a lot of the countries and have a potential market to grow because of its known health benefits.

Less awareness among the population about the Salt replacers could be considered as a restraint for the market. High dosage of Potassium Salt replacers could be harmful to individuals suffering from kidney and liver diseases.

Salt replacers Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on the geographic regions, global Salt replacers market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA.

According to the consumption pattern, Europe holds the largest share of Salt replacers market followed by North America which also possesses a large market.

European Salt replacers market is expected to grow at the significant rate regarding consumption during the forecast period because people have started to opt for healthy food. The Middle East and Africa is projected to increase slowly over the forecast period as consumption in this region is anticipated to increase at a moderate rate.

Population around the globe is getting aware slowly about the health benefits of Salt replacers. The recent trend is people are looking for more health beneficiary products.

Salt replacers Market: Key Players

The local manufacturers could be the key players in uprising Salt replacers market. Some of the prominent manufacturers of Salt replacers are Now foods, Savoury Systems International, Inc., Ogawa & Co. Ltd, Danisco (Du Pont), Nu-Tek Salt, RS Flavor ingredients, C&P Additives, Benson’s Gourmet Seasoning and few other players.

