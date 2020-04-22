Global Surgical Power Tools Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Surgical Power Tools market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Surgical Power Tools Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Surgical Power Tools market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Surgical Power Tools market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Surgical Power Tools market.”

Surgical power tools find extensive applications in orthopaedic surgeries as sawing and drilling through hard bones is involved. The surgeons use powered surgical instruments to cut, drill, and shape bone.

With the increasing adoption of battery-driven cordless surgical power tools, this market is anticipated to have a positive outlook in the coming years. The use of Li-ion batteries in surgical tools greatly improves the workflow efficiency of surgeons as these batteries offer greater energy density, improved reliability, longer life cycle, and higher performance. Moreover, the rapid technological advancements and increasing market competition have driven the vendors to offer more of battery-powered surgical instruments in their product portfolios. The companies are focusing on developing powered surgical instruments that are lighter in size and ergonomically designed. Furthermore, while the conventional surgical tools have limitations in sterilization methods, battery-powered surgical tools can be sterilized by various methods such as hydrogen peroxide gases, ethylene oxide gases, and gamma rays.

The global Surgical Power Tools market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Surgical Power Tools volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Surgical Power Tools market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Stryker

Zimmer-Biomet

Adeor Medical

Aygun Surgical Instruments

De Soutter Medical

DSM Biomedical

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Drill

Saw

Stapler

Reamer

Battery

Console

Cables

Blade

Burr

Cart

Segment by Application

Orthopedic

ENT

Oral

Thoracic

Neurology

