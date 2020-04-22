Global Tetrahydro Pyrrole Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tetrahydro Pyrrole market.

Pyrrolidine, also known as tetrahydropyrrole, is a five-membered nitrogen-containing saturated heterocyclic compound. Pyrrolidine is a colorless, transparent liquid with a special ammonia smell. It is easy to turn yellow and toxic when exposed to light or humid air. Derivatives of tetrahydropyrrole are widely present in many natural products, such as nicotine in tobacco and proline in protein, which is a 2-substituted tetrahydropyrrole. It is obtained by catalytic hydrogenation of pyrrole. Hydrogenation of pyrrole is much more difficult than furan, but it is not easy to hydrogenate under mild conditions, and tetrahydropyrrole can be obtained by catalytic hydrogenation of platinum in higher reactions. After hydrogenation, the aromaticity of the pyrrole ring is lost, so that the basicity of the products dihydropyrrole (pyrroline) and tetrahydropyrrole is enhanced. It is used as a pharmaceutical raw material, special organic solvent, also used in organic synthesis. Tetrahydropyrrole acts as a secondary amine and can form enamines with ketones, which is useful in organic synthesis.

The global Tetrahydro Pyrrole market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tetrahydro Pyrrole volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tetrahydro Pyrrole market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tengzhou Xiang Yuan Aroma Chemicals

Junsei Chemical

City Chemicals Corporation

Penta Manufacturing Company

SynQuest Laboratories

GFS Chemicals

3B Scientific Corporation

Sisco Research Laboratories

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Purity(>99%)

Purity(99%-95%)

Purity(<95%)

Segment by Application

Drug Research

Biology Research

Others

