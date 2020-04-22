Global Torque Wrenches Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Torque Wrenches market.

A torque wrench is a fastening or bolting tool used to apply an appropriate amount of torque or limit the amount of torque that is applied on the fastener, to prevent excess or under-tightening.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is product innovations. Over the years, the global torque wrenches market has witnessed several innovations in the design of torque wrenches and the material used for manufacturing them, making them more reliable and efficient in fastening applications. These innovations allow greater differentiation between product offerings from different vendors, leading to the growth of the market.

One of the major drivers for this market is growing automotive industry. The automotive industry is the single largest end-user of torque wrenches globally, which are extensively used in automobile production facilities, and for repair and maintenance of vehicles in workshops and home. Therefore, the growth in global automobile production and sales during the forecast period is expected to significantly accelerate the demand for wrenches.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Armstrong Tools

Atlas Copco Industrial Technique

Beta Utensili

Crane Electronics

ENERPAC

GearWrench

GEDORE Tool Center

GRIPHOLD ENGINEERING

HTL (Hire Torque Ltd)

HYTORC

Ingersoll Rand-

Mountz

RAD Torque Systems

SAM OUTILLAGE

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Manual

Electric

Segment by Application

Commercial

Household

