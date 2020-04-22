Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Construction in SingaporeKey Trends and Opportunities to 2024 Market key drive and Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis to 2026

The report on the Construction in SingaporeKey Trends and Opportunities to 2024 market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Construction in SingaporeKey Trends and Opportunities to 2024 market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Construction in SingaporeKey Trends and Opportunities to 2024 market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Construction in SingaporeKey Trends and Opportunities to 2024 market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.

Summary

Having suffered a decline in 2016-2018, Singapores construction industry recovered in 2019, as industry output grew by 2.9% in real terms that year, following an average annual contraction of 5.4% during 2016-2018. This recovery can be attributed to the improvement in construction contracts awarded and investments on key infrastructure projects such as the Changi Airport Terminal 5 project, the MRT expansion and the Tuas Mega Port project. The residential sector remained weak in 2019, however, due to rising concerns over the growing stock of unsold buildings in the country. The weak performance during the 2016-2018 period can be attributed to weakness in public and private sector construction works, the rescheduling of major public sector infrastructure projects, a weak housing market due to oversupply of housing units and rising interest rates.

Recovery in the countrys construction industry is expected to continue over the forecast period (2020-2024), driven by the governments focus on the development of the countrys road, rail and other transport infrastructure. In May 2019, the government launched the Land Transport Master Plan (LTMP), with an aim to improve the connectivity of the countrys land transport network by 2040. It includes the expansion of the rail network by constructing new stations and railway lines. The governments focus on the development of the countrys education and healthcare sectors and investments in renewable energy and housing infrastructure are also expected to support growth.

The industrys output value in real terms is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.11% over the forecast period (2020-2024).

However, there are potential risks reflecting the uncertain outlook for the economy and investor confidence owing to the outbreak of the ongoing Coronavirus, which could have an adverse impact on construction spending, particularly in the commercial sector.

GlobalDatas Construction in Singapore – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024 report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into Singapores construction industry, including –

– Singapores construction industry’s growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

– Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Singapores construction industry

– Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Singapore. It provides –

– Historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2024) valuations of the construction industry in Singapore, featuring details of key growth drivers.

– Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

– Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

– Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

