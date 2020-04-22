How Coronavirus is Impacting Canned Cocktails Market is on Course to Expand at a CAGR of XX% Over the Forecast Period 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Canned Cocktails market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Canned Cocktails market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Canned Cocktails market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Canned Cocktails market.

As per the report, the Canned Cocktails market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Canned Cocktails market are highlighted in the report. Although the Canned Cocktails market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Market Leaders Strive to Stay on Top while New Entrants Are Looking to Diversify

The canned cocktails market is run by alcohol heavyweights like Anheuser-Busch InBev, Duvel Moortgat and Pernod Ricard. These companies have launched extensive line of canned cocktails under their various brands. The companies are using their experience in spirits and ales and putting a lot of investment in individual countries to acquire local ingredients to meet the diverse needs of the regional consumers. The companies are looking to develop high quality canned cocktails to stay golden in the competition. The companies are also devoting a lot of attention towards consumer reaction over their previous offerings and making changes accordingly.

The newer entrants are looking into the white spaces available and are leaving their mark by creating a diverse range of canned cocktails. They are concentrating on producing canned cocktails from exotic ingredients like coconut or lemongrass, which are not emphasized by market leaders. The new entrants are not afraid to experiment and thus are going full steam ahead to create newer types of canned cocktails. The newer entrants have also looked into another vertical of canned cocktail, spiked seltzers. Spiked seltzers are low alcohol drinks based on non-alcoholic beverages, like sparkling water or club soda. For e.g. Aldi launched their spiked seltzers under the brand name Vista Bay in April 2019 with exotic flavors such as natural lime, black cherry, ruby grapefruit and coconut mango.

Newer entrants are also looking into development of products keeping in mind the consumer preference demands like sugar-free or gluten-free. These preferences affect the demand of their alcoholic beverages and companies are investing heavily in laboratory and technological advancement to develop products which meets these demands. For example, Vide beverages, in July 2019, launched Vide Vodka cocktail with zero sugar and carb content. The canned cocktail market will continue to gain momentum with the advent of cutting-edge strategies.

What is the projected revenue generated by the Canned Cocktails market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Canned Cocktails market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Canned Cocktails market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Canned Cocktails market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

