How Coronavirus is Impacting In-Depth Pacemaker Devices Market Analysis for 2020 and Beyond

COVID-19 Impact on Pacemaker Devices Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Pacemaker Devices market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Pacemaker Devices market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

Market: Dynamics

Drivers and restraints affecting the global pacemaker devices market are examined in detail in the report. The impact of each driver and restraint on the market is described in detail in the report through the use of industry standard analysis tools. The growth of the pacemaker devices market is affected by several factors regarding the healthcare industry and the growing medical devices sector due to the high dynamism of the sector. This has led to consistent innovation in the healthcare sector, providing a steady growth drive for markets such as pacemaker devices.

The growing rate of cardiac complaints in the developed world is the major driver behind the global pacemaker devices market. Cardiac troubles have long been identified as a primary health consequence of the economically prosperous lifestyle led by consumers in developed Western markets and have grown in prevalence steadily over the last few decades. This has led to rising government support for the development of better cardiac treatment devices, including pacemaker devices.

Global Pacemaker Devices Market: Segmentation

By product type, the global pacemaker devices market is bifurcated into external and implantable pacemakers. Of these, implantable pacemaker devices comprise the dominant segment of the global pacemaker devices market and held a whopping 65.1% of the market in 2017. The market for implantable pacemaker devices was valued at US$3.5 bn in 2017 and is expected to rise to US$5.3 bn by 2022 at a robust 8.3% CAGR.

Geographically, North America is likely to dominate proceedings in the global pacemaker devices market in the coming years. The regional market is likely to grow from a valuation of US$1.9 bn to US$2.9 bn in the 2017-2022 forecast period, exhibiting a remarkable 8.7% CAGR. North America is thus likely to account for about 36% of the global pacemaker devices market by 2022. Europe is another dominant regional market for pacemaker devices and is likely to account for close to a quarter of the global pacemaker devices market despite a drop in valuation over the 2017-2022 forecast period.

Global Pacemaker Devices Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading companies in the global pacemaker devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc., Oscor Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Lepu Medical Technology, OSYPKA AG, Zoll Medical Corporation, and Pacetronix Limited.

