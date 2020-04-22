How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Geothermal Heat Pumps Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2019-2023

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 The business intelligence study of the Geothermal Heat Pumps market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Geothermal Heat Pumps market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Geothermal Heat Pumps market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region. market dynamics affecting the demand for geothermal heat pumps globally. As a part of our market dynamics analysis, we have analyzed the market drivers, market restraints, and market opportunities. The report also provides a detailed industry analysis of the global geothermal heat pump market with the help of Porter's Five Forces model. The Porter's Five Forces analysis aids in understanding the five major forces that affect the industry structure and profitability of the global geothermal heat pump market. The forces analyzed include the bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition. The report also includes a glimpse of the geothermal heat pump value chain. The interaction and roles of various stakeholders starting from procurement and manufacturers to installers and end-users have been elucidated in detail. Apart from these, the report also features a site selection analysis for geothermal heat pumps as well as a regulatory framework analysis. The regulatory framework analysis is primarily targeted towards the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme in U.K., and the Federal Tax Credit scheme in the U.S. The market attractiveness analysis involves benchmarking and ranking of each region on the basis of numerous parameters. The parameters selected are likely to have a pronounced effect on the demand for geothermal heat pumps in that region, both currently and in the future.

The technology segment analysis has been done on both global and regional level. The market for geothermal heat pumps has been segmented on the basis of technology as open loop systems and closed loop systems. Closed loop systems have been further sub-segmented into its constituent loop configurations as vertical loops, horizontal loops, and pond/lake systems. For each of the technology segments and sub-segments, regional market tables have been provided for a detailed understanding about the market penetration of each technology in various regions. Similarly, the end-users have been broadly segmented into residential and commercial customers. The residential segment has been further sub-segmented on the basis of installation type into new building systems and retrofit systems. A similar approach was adopted for the commercial segment. Segments and sub-segments in the end-user category also feature regional market data tables to understand the market presence of each end-user in various regions. The Rest of the World (RoW) region has been removed from the regional segmentation owing to negligible deployment of geothermal heat pump technology as compared to other regions.

Key participants in the global geothermal heat pump market include Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems, Climatemaster Inc., Danfoss Heat Pumps U.K. Ltd., Dimplex Ltd., Enertech Global LLC, Finn Geotherm U.K. Ltd, Florida Heat Pump Manufacturing, GeoMaster LLC, Kensa Heat Pumps Ltd., and WaterFurnace International Inc. This report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial revenues, business strategies, and recent developments.

Geothermal Heat Pumps Market: Technology Analysis

Open Loop Systems

Closed Loop Systems Vertical Loops Horizontal Loops Pond/Lake Systems

Geothermal Heat Pumps Market: End-User Analysis Residential New Building Systems Retrofit Systems

Commercial New Building Systems Retrofit Systems

Geothermal Heat Pumps Market: Regional Analysis North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Each market player encompassed in the Geothermal Heat Pumps market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Geothermal Heat Pumps market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Geothermal Heat Pumps Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Geothermal Heat Pumps market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Geothermal Heat Pumps market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

