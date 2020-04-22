How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Plastic Recycling Market Size Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Status, Future Opportunities and Demand by Top 10 Global Players
COVID-19 Impact on Plastic Recycling Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Plastic Recycling market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Plastic Recycling market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
By Market Players:
competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global plastic recycling market by segmenting it in terms of material, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for recycled plastic in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual application segments of the market in all the regions.
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global plastic recycling market. Key players profiled in the report are Kuusakoski, B&B Plastics Inc., CarbonLite Industries LLC, Custom Polymers Inc., Dart Container Corporation, Fresh-Pak Corp, Novolex, KW Plastics, MBA Polymers UK Ltd., PLASgran Ltd., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., WM Recycle America LLC, and Wellpine Plastic. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.
The report provides the estimated market value of the global plastic recycling market for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years. Market numbers have been estimated based on material, application, and region. Market value and forecast for each material type and application segment have been provided for global and regional markets.
Plastic Recycling Market, by Material
- Polyethylene Terephthalate [PET]
- Polypropylene [PP]
- High Density Polyethylene [HDPE]
- Low Density Polyethylene [LDPE]
- Polystyrene [PS]
- Polyvinyl Chloride [PVC]
- Others (ABS, Nylon, Polycarbonate, etc.)
Plastic Recycling Market, by Application
- Packaging
- Food Contact
- Non-food Contact
- Automotive
- Construction
- Textiles
- Others (Industrial, Consumer Goods, etc.)
Global Plastic Recycling Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify opportunities and market developments
- It provides comparative analysis of various applications, wherein plastic recycling is employed
- The report also includes major sites of plastic recycling in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific as well as a list of manufacturers
- It identifies key factors responsible to build the roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the plastic recycling market at the global, regional, and country levels
- The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global plastic recycling market between 2018 and 2026
- The report provides detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the market in order to understand competition level
- It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers
