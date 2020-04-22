How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Product Innovation and Technological Advancements to Aid the Growth of the Lubricant Antioxidants Market 2018 to 2027

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Lubricant Antioxidants market. Research report of this Lubricant Antioxidants market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Analysts of Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, shares important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Lubricant Antioxidants market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, strategic collaborations, and threats are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Lubricant Antioxidants market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3466

According to the report, the Lubricant Antioxidants market is poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Lubricant Antioxidants space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects. Fact.MR excels in latest research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

Important doubts pertaining to the Lubricant Antioxidants market addressed in the report:

What are the different micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Lubricant Antioxidants market in region 1? Why is the market attractiveness for end-use 1 in region 3? What are the latest developments and strategic allainces in the Lubricant Antioxidants market? What is the key trends and opportunities that can be observed in the current Lubricant Antioxidants market landscape? How are market players adapting to evolving regulatory policies?

The Lubricant Antioxidants market study provides a detailed understanding of the major players operating in the Lubricant Antioxidants market. Some of the leading players discussed

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3466

Lubricant Antioxidants market segments covered in the report:

Competitive Landscape

In June 2018, BASF SE – a German chemical company – announced that it has entered a distribution agreement with Chemroy Canada, Inc. – a Canadian distributor of specialty chemicals and raw materials – to handle its portfolio of lubricant additives, including lubricant antioxidants and surfactants in Canada. BASF aims to capitalize on Chemroy’s industry expertise and flexibility to meet customers’ changing needs and expand its distributors’ network in Canada.

In December 2018, Songwon Industrial Group – a South Korean chemical company – announced that it has introduced its new lubricant antioxidant – SONGNOX® 5057, to expand and add economic value to its existing portfolio of phenolic, aminic, thioester, and phosphite antioxidants, and stabilizers. SONGNOX 5057 is a liquid butylated octylated aminic antioxidant, which can be used to address diverse customer needs in polyurethane applications. The company also declared that the new lubricant antioxidant is developed at its facility in Ulsan, South Korea, and this enables SONGNOX to support customers worldwide, including in Asia, which is a high growth market for lubricant antioxidants.

In April 2019, Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft – a German specialty chemical company and a leading player in the lubricant antioxidants market – announced that it has introduced a new, organic lubricant additive – Additin RC 3502 – for high-performance automotive engine oils. The company proclaims that the new lubricant additive can deliver anti-wear protection and sustained performance combined with reduced friction in passenger cars. Leading players in the lubricant antioxidants market include BASF SE, Lubrizol, Chevron Oronite Company (Chevron), Afton Chemical, Infineum (ExxonMobil), Songwon Industrial Group, ENI, Evonik, LANXESS, Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives, Wuxi South Petroleum Additive, SI Group (acquired by SK Capital), ADEKA Corporation, and OXIRIS Chemicals S. A. Note: To gain more information on the competitive landscape in the lubricant antioxidants market, get the summary of this report. Lubricant Antioxidants Market – Additional Insight Automotive Industry Drives Demand for Primary Lubricant Antioxidants Growing emphasis on the importance of antioxidants in lubricants, especially in automotive lubricants, has been contributing to the steadily increasing applications of both primary and secondary variants. However, primary antioxidants for lubricants, which are also known as radical scavengers, continue to remain sought-after, especially in the automotive industry.