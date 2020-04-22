Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Gift Cards Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2019-2028

Analysis Report on Gift Cards Market

COVID-19 Impact on Gift Cards Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Gift Cards market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Gift Cards market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

market taxonomy in this section where they have segmented the global gift card market on the basis of type, merchants and region. The report highlights the key market dynamics and presents an independent analysis of the various factors, challenges, and market trends that are likely to define the global gift card market in the next few years. The analysts have devoted the last section of the report to study the market performance of some of the top companies operating in the global gift card market. The researchers have profiled a few of the leading market players and have presented a detailed analysis of their overall business performance and a comprehensive evaluation of their short-term and long-term business and go-to-market strategies.

Global Gift Card Market Segmentation

By Type

Universal accepted open loop

Restaurant closed loop

Retail closed loop

Miscellaneous closed loop

e-Gifting

By Merchant

Restaurants

Department store

Grocery stores/food supermarkets

Discount stores

Coffee shops

Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Research Methodology

Persistence Market Research leverages secondary research extensively to ascertain the overall size of the global gift card market and top industry players. In addition, the experienced team of analysts has gathered relevant market insights and data by speaking to the various manufacturers of gift cards and other key stakeholders based in various regions. Another notable feature of the report is an analysis of the revenue forecast of the global gift card market by absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that market providers can look to achieve and also to identify potential resources in the global gift card market. Finally, Persistence Market Research understands the importance of dissecting the different market segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global gift card market and has developed a unique market attractiveness index to help market players identify current and future market opportunities.

Which company is expected to dominate the Gift Cards market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Gift Cards market? Which application of the Gift Cards is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Gift Cards market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

