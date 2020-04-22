Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Industrial Heat Pumps Market | Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities & Growth Analysis 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Industrial Heat Pumps Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Industrial Heat Pumps Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Industrial Heat Pumps Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Industrial Heat Pumps Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Industrial Heat Pumps market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market: Emerson Electric, Johnson Controls, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bosch, Daikin, United Technologies, Oilon, Danfoss, ARANER, Fujitsu General, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Carrier, NIBE, Kobe Steel, Vicking Heating Engines, Ochsner Energie Technik, Hybrid Energy, Mayekawa, Conhitherm, Durr Thermea, Friotherm, Star Refrigeration, GEA Refrigeration, Frigel, Gree Electric, Stiebel Eltron, Swegon Group, Sanden International, Aermec, Glen Dimplex, Vaillant, A. O. Smith, Viessmann, BDR Thermea Group

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market Segmentation By Product: Air to Water Monobloc Heat Pumps, Air to Water Cylinder Heat Pumps, Groundwater Heat Pump, Split air-to-water heat pumps, Exhaust Air Heat Pumps

Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market Segmentation By Application: Papermaking Industrial, Food Industrial, Chemical, Automobile, Oil Refining Industrial, Metal Industrial, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Industrial Heat Pumps Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Industrial Heat Pumps Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

Table of Contents

Industrial Heat Pumps Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Heat Pumps Product Overview

1.2 Industrial Heat Pumps Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Air to Water Monobloc Heat Pumps

1.2.2 Air to Water Cylinder Heat Pumps

1.2.3 Groundwater Heat Pump

1.2.4 Split air-to-water heat pumps

1.2.5 Exhaust Air Heat Pumps

1.3 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Price by Type

1.4 North America Industrial Heat Pumps by Type

1.5 Europe Industrial Heat Pumps by Type

1.6 South America Industrial Heat Pumps by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Industrial Heat Pumps by Type 2 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Industrial Heat Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Industrial Heat Pumps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Heat Pumps Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Industrial Heat Pumps Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Emerson Electric

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Industrial Heat Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Emerson Electric Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Johnson Controls

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Industrial Heat Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Johnson Controls Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Industrial Heat Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Bosch

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Industrial Heat Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Bosch Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Daikin

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Industrial Heat Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Daikin Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 United Technologies

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Industrial Heat Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 United Technologies Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Oilon

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Industrial Heat Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Oilon Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Danfoss

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Industrial Heat Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Danfoss Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 ARANER

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Industrial Heat Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 ARANER Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Fujitsu General

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Industrial Heat Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Fujitsu General Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 LG Electronics

3.12 Panasonic

3.13 Carrier

3.14 NIBE

3.15 Kobe Steel

3.16 Vicking Heating Engines

3.17 Ochsner Energie Technik

3.18 Hybrid Energy

3.19 Mayekawa

3.20 Conhitherm

3.21 Durr Thermea

3.22 Friotherm

3.23 Star Refrigeration

3.24 GEA Refrigeration

3.25 Frigel

3.26 Gree Electric

3.27 Stiebel Eltron

3.28 Swegon Group

3.29 Sanden International

3.30 Aermec

3.31 Glen Dimplex

3.32 Vaillant

3.33 A. O. Smith

3.34 Viessmann

3.35 BDR Thermea Group 4 Industrial Heat Pumps Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Industrial Heat Pumps Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Industrial Heat Pumps Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Heat Pumps Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Industrial Heat Pumps Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Heat Pumps Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa 5 Industrial Heat Pumps Application

5.1 Industrial Heat Pumps Segment by Application

5.1.1 Papermaking Industrial

5.1.2 Food Industrial

5.1.3 Chemical

5.1.4 Automobile

5.1.5 Oil Refining Industrial

5.1.6 Metal Industrial

5.1.7 Other

5.2 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Industrial Heat Pumps by Application

5.4 Europe Industrial Heat Pumps by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Industrial Heat Pumps by Application

5.6 South America Industrial Heat Pumps by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Industrial Heat Pumps by Application 6 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market Forecast

6.1 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Industrial Heat Pumps Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Industrial Heat Pumps Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Heat Pumps Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Industrial Heat Pumps Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Heat Pumps Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Industrial Heat Pumps Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Air to Water Monobloc Heat Pumps Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Air to Water Cylinder Heat Pumps Growth Forecast

6.4 Industrial Heat Pumps Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Forecast in Papermaking Industrial

6.4.3 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Forecast in Food Industrial 7 Industrial Heat Pumps Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Industrial Heat Pumps Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Industrial Heat Pumps Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers 9 Research Findings and Conclusion 10 Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

