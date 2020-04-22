Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Lead Acid Battery Market Revenue, Growth Opportunity, Application Analysis, Product Study, Regional Share Report 2029

Global Lead Acid Battery Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Lead Acid Battery market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Lead Acid Battery market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Lead Acid Battery market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Lead Acid Battery market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Lead Acid Battery market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Lead Acid Battery market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Lead Acid Battery Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Lead Acid Battery market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Lead Acid Battery market

Most recent developments in the current Lead Acid Battery market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Lead Acid Battery market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Lead Acid Battery market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Lead Acid Battery market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Lead Acid Battery market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Lead Acid Battery market? What is the projected value of the Lead Acid Battery market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Lead Acid Battery market?

Lead Acid Battery Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Lead Acid Battery market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Lead Acid Battery market. The Lead Acid Battery market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global lead acid battery market by segmenting it in terms of product type and application. In terms of product type, the lead acid battery market has been classified into flooded and sealed. The sealed product type segment has been sub-segmented into AGM and gel. In terms of application type, the lead acid battery market has been segregated into automotive, motorcycles, motive power, renewable power, UPS & telecom, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for lead acid battery in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of lead acid battery for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global lead acid battery market has been provided in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and in terms of volume in thousand units. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global lead acid battery market. Key players operating in the lead acid battery market include EnerSys, EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD., JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC, and GS Yuasa Corporation. Other players include First National Battery, NorthStar, Amar Raja Batteries Ltd, HOPPECKE, Exide Technologies, HBL Power Systems Limited, C&D Technologies, Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co., FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A., Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., and Trojan Battery Company.

Lead Acid Battery Market, by Product Type

Flooded

Sealed AGM Gel



Lead Acid Battery Market, by Application

Automotive

Motorcycles

Motive Power

Renewable Power

UPS & Telecom

Others (Wheelchairs, etc.)

Lead Acid Battery Market, By region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Takeaways

The market for sealed lead acid battery products is smaller as compared to the market for flooded lead acid battery products, due to the high demand from automotive and motorcycle application segments.

Lead acid batteries are majorly employed for starting, lighting, and ignition in automotive application. Flooded lead acid battery is more suitable due to its quick surge of energy for automotive application.

On a global scale, 80% of the lead acid batteries produced are recycled. Lead acid battery is the most recycled product.

The flooded segment is anticipated to expand at a fast pace during the forecast period.

AGM sealed lead acid batteries are less expensive than gel sealed lead acid batteries. Therefore, these are gaining popularity due to their high performance in varied temperatures.

Automotive and motorcycle application segments held more than 60% share of the market in 2017. This trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the lead acid battery market during the forecast period.

