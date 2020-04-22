Packaging Coatings Market Impressive Growth | Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema Group, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE

Packaging coatings are coatings having good adhesion to metal and plastic substrates along with high chemical resistance. Such coatings effectively serve protection, performance as well as decoration purposes for metal cans, plastic tubes, or any other substrate used in packaging. Coating technology in the food packaging sector allows more rational use of the materials used within this sector. Replacement of multi-layer, heavy structures with multi-functional thin layer will not only help to reduce the upstream amount of packaging material but also improve the functionality of the final packaging, thereby, ensuring shelf life extension. The packaging coatings market is coming up with highly sophisticated and engineered coatings to meet consumer convenience.

Leading Players in the Packaging Coatings Market:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Arkema Group

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

BASF SE

Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Sun Coating Company

The Dow Chemical Company

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Wacker Chemie AG

The Packaging Coatings market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Competitive landscape

The Packaging Coatings Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

Packaging Coatings Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Packaging Coatings Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the Global Packaging Coatings market The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Packaging Coatings Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the end users in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Packaging Coatings Market. The report on the Global Packaging Coatings Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

