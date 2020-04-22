Plastisols Market to Value More than $40,000 Million by 2023

Between 2009 and 2018, the worldwide construction industry grew from $16.085 trillion to $23.518 trillion, as per the World Bank. With the rise in the disposable income and urban migration rate, especially in developing countries, the demand for housing and commercial real estate is increasingly. This is resulting in an escalating demand for construction materials, including paints, adhesives, coatings, and sealants. As a result, the consumptionofthe raw materials that go into their production is also surging; one of these raw materials are plastisols, which are a mixture of a plasticizer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

During the forecast period, the usage of these products would increase the fastest in the textile screen printing application, which involves the printing of various decorative patterns on a range of fabrics. During the process, a screen with inlets for the ink is placed atop the fabric, so only the uncovered sections on the fabric are printed, much like what happens with a stencil. As plastisol inks are not soluble in water, they do not dry out, even if they are left on the screen for long durations. Additionally, they offer opaqueness, cost-effectiveness, and excellent performance. Thus, with the growing popularity of printed jeans, t-shirts, jackets, sweatshirts,tote bags, and cushions, the consumption of the materials is increasing.

Further, governments around the globe are implementing supportive policies for plastisol export, import, and commercialization. For instance, in automobiles, furniture,and upholstery, the use of plastisols has been made compulsory in numerous nations, owing to their flame-retardant capabilities. Additionally, the textile sector is receiving government impetus, which is resulting in the rising usage of plastisol inks. For instance, Government of Indonesia plans to export textiles worth $75 billion by 2030, aiming to account increase its share in global textile exports by 5%. Similarly, 13 textile parks were set up by the Indian government in 2014 to offer small and mid-size manufacturers financial aid.

Growing adoption of digital screen printing is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market

Digital screen printing is a relatively new process in which the printing on fabrics is processed through computers. The process uses plastisol ink jet printer, on which the fabric (to be printed) is directly placed and the ink is squirted directly on to it. This method of printing is faster and requires less manual inputs and labor. Also, digital screen printing reduces the chances of errors in printing. Hence, owing to these factors, the adoption of this printing process is growing, which in turn is providing opportunities for the growth of the plastisols market.

Plastisols Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the global plastisols market are hubergroup Deutschland GmbH, PolyOne Corporation, PolyBlend UK Ltd., Croda International Plc, Lancer Group International, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Plastisol Products Inc., International Coatings Co. Inc., Chemionics Corporation, and Monarch Color Corporation.

GLOBAL PLASTISOLS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Coatings

Textile Screen Printing

Moldings

Adhesives & Sealants

By Industry

Textile

Automotive

Construction

Others

By Region