Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market to Grow Massively 2026 By Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast | AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
The psoriatic arthritis treatment market was valued at $7,860 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach at $13,744 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2026. Psoriatic arthritis is an autoimmune disease caused by an attack of body’s immune system on skin and joint. The disease is characterized by stiffness, swelling in the joints, and pain. Symmetric psoriatic arthritis, asymmetric psoriatic arthritis, spondylitis, distal psoriatic arthritis, and arthritis mutilans are the different types of psoriatic arthritis. Symptoms associated with this disorder include low back pain, conjunctivitis, swollen joint, nail pitting, and foot pain. The disorder is more prevalent among patients already suffering from psoriasis. Psoriatic arthritis can be diagnosed with tests such as rheumatoid factor (RF), joint fluid test, X-ray, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Drugs used to treat psoriatic arthritis disease include NSAIDs, disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), biologics, immunosuppressant drugs, and others.
Some of the key players of Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market:
AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly And Company, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., UCB S.A.
The Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.
Segmentation by Solution:
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.
The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.
