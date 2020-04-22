Burns are injuries primarily to the skin and the underlying tissue. The skin is the largest organ in the body and it regulates the body’s temperature. It also prevents the evaporation of body fluids and acts as a barrier against infection. Skin damage resulting from burns can be minor or can present a life-threatening emergency, depending on the heat’s intensity, the total area of tissues burned, and the length of exposure to the skin.

Burns are generally classified according to the depth and extent of injury: first-degree, second-degree, or third-degree burns. Burn depth is dependent on which layer of skin has been damaged. Symptoms range depending on the depth of damage.

First-degree burns involve the outermost layer of the skin, called the epidermis

Second-degree burns involve damage to the second layer of skin, called the dermis

Third-degree burns involve damage to the epidermis, the dermis, and the hypodermis, the third layer of skin. As a result, the full thickness of the skin is damaged

Burns are caused by a variety of environmental factors and have a variety of causes, including:

scalding from hot, boiling liquids

chemical burns and electrical burns

burns due to excessive sun exposure

fires, including flames from matches, candles, and lighters

DelveInsight’s ‘Skin Burns Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Skin Burns epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. The DelveInsight Skin Burns epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Skin Burns by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Skin Burns in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Skin Burns epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

According to M.A.R. Stokes et. al. 2017, burns and burn-related injuries are a major public health problem. Every day over 30,000 people suffer new burns worldwide.

As per the study conducted by the Jeffrey Chen, et. al. 2016, nearly 40% of the US population report getting sunburns each year.

An estimated 180 000 deaths every year are caused by burns – the vast majority occur in low and middle-income countries. In 2004, nearly 11 million people worldwide were burned severely enough to require medical attention.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to 10,000 people in the United States die every year from burn-related infections.

Skin Burns Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Skin Burns epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Skin Burns epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Skin Burns epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Skin Burns in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Skin Burns.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

Skin Burns causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns. The Skin Burns report provides a detailed overview explaining

The Skin Burns Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Skin Burns in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Skin Burns epidemiology.

Key Questions Covered In The Skin Burns Report Include:

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Skin Burns?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Skin Burns epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Skin Burns across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Skin Burns?

What are the currently available treatments of Skin Burns?

Key Benefit of Skin Burns Epidemiology Report

The Skin Burns Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Skin Burns market

Quantify patient populations in the global Skin Burns market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Skin Burns therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Skin Burns population by its epidemiology

The Skin Burns Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Skin Burns Skin Burns Disease Background and Overview Skin Burns Patient Journey Skin Burns Epidemiology and Patient Population Skin Burns Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Skin Burns Skin Burns Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

