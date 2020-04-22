Smart Agriculture Market 2020 Industry Overview By Size, Share, Trends, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities And Forecast 2025
Global Smart Agriculture market report is deep study of the present market dynamics. It consists of the detailed study of current market trends along with the past statistics. The past years are considered as reference to get the predicted data for the forecasted period. Various important factors such as market trends, revenue growth patterns market shares and demand and supply are included in almost all the market research report for every industry. It is very important for the vendors to provide customers with new and improved product/ services in order to gain their loyalty.
Top Key Players :
AGCO Corporation, Deere & Company, Digi-Star LLC and more.
Smart Agriculture Market Segmentation :
By Type :
By Software Type, market is segmented into:
Cloud-based software
Platform as a service (PaaS)
Software as a service (SaaS)
Web-based software
By Solution Type, market is segmented into:
Agriculture asset management
Network management
Logistics and supply chain management
Supervisory control and data acquisition
Smart water management
Others
By Service Type, market is segmented into:
Support and maintenance
System integration and consulting
Managed services
Data Services
Analytics
Farm Operation Services
Connectivity services
Professional services
Climate Information Services
Supply Chain Management Services
By Agriculture Type, market is divided into:
Livestock monitoring
Precision farming
Smart greenhouse
Fish farming
Others
By Application :
By Application, market is divided into:
Field mapping
Yield monitoring
Weather tracking and forecasting
Crop scouting
Irrigation management
Financial management
Farm labor management
Feeding management
Breeding management
Milk harvesting
Fish tracking and fleet navigation
HVAC management
Water quality management
Others
By Regions :
By Region, market is segmented into:
Latin America
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Middle East & Africa
