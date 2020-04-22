Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market (COVID-19) outbreak ||Detailed Survey On Key Trends, Leading Players & Revolutionary Opportunities 2026

Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market report provide the COVID19 Outbreak Impact analysis of key factors influencing the growth of the market size ( Production, Value and Consumption ). This Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems industry splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and Six years forecast 2020-2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyses the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market Status, Market Share, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges, Risks and Entry Barriers, Sales Channels, Distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost manufactures like ( Cubic Corporation, The Nippon Signal, Omron Corporation, Scheidt & Bachmann, Thales Group, INIT, Huaming, Xerox, GFI Genfare, LECIP, Shanghai Potevio Company Limited, Gunnebo, GMV, Huahong Jitong, GRG Banking ), including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments

Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers (2020 – 2026): Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers, Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market by Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers, Revenue and Share by Manufacturers, Average Price by Manufacturers By Market, Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type, Market Competitive Situation and Trends, Market Concentration Rate.

Scope of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market: Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment. The state-of-the-art solution is uniquely designed with the demand of revenue services for modern transit operation in mind. Furthermore, with the advent of smartcard technology and proliferation of its business applications, AFC also enables transit operators to expand revenue opportunities, exploit the benefits of payment integration with other transit operators as well as non-transit service providers.

AFC System consists of Central Computer System, Station Computer System and Station Equipment.

Central Computer System

Central Computer System is the AFC management center which is responsible for generating reports, receiving ticketing data from station computer, sending control command, downloading system parameter and ticket price list to station computer.

Station Computer System

The primary role of the Station Computer is to provide the usage data collection, downloading of fare related parameters to the AFC equipment; control, monitoring and management of the AFC equipment. Its secondary role is to provide the station reports (if required) and support the sales office and customer service. It is able to function independently should there be a failure in the communication link with the central computer.

Station Equipment

These are all the front-end equipment/devices, which are used to serve the commuter. These consist of Ticket Vending Machines, Fare Gates, Booking Office Machines, Mobile and Hand-Held Terminals and Ticket Recharging Machines etc. Typically the requirement for each implementation may vary in terms of the quantity of the equipment/devices.

Smart Cards

Smart Cards generally support faster and more flexible fare collection systems. Contactless or Proximity Smart Cards permit faster processing times than magnetic stripe cards or contact smart cards. They also facilitate processing of differentiated fare structures such as time-based and distance-based fare structures and fare integration across several modes and operators. A hybrid or “dual-interface” smart card can expand the application of smart cards beyond transit.

This report focus on the Station Equipment (terminal equipment) of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection System.

Of the major players of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems, Cubic Corporation maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Cubic Corporation accounted for 21.39% of the Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 13.00 % and 12.41 %, including The Nippon Signal and Omron Corporation.

On the basis of product type, the Validator segment is projected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 83.74 % revenue share in 2017.

In the applications, the Off-Board segment was estimated to account for the highest revenue share of 93.51% in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025.

The Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market was valued at 870 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❈ Farebox

❈ Ticket Vending Machines (TVM)

❈ Validator

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❈ Off-Board

❈ On-Board

Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market: Regional analysis includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Study Objectives Of This Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Report Are:

To analyze and study the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Capacity, Production, Value, Consumption, Status(2012-2019) and forecast (2020-2026); To analyze the and key regions Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market potential and Advantage, Opportunity and Challenge, Restraints and Risks. Focuses on the key Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems manufacturers, to study the Capacity, Production, Value, Market Shareand development plans in future. To analyze the opportunities in the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market for Stakeholders by Identifying the High Growth Segments. Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market Competition Landscape, SWOT Analysis. To define, describe and forecast the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market by type, application and region. To analyze competitive developments such as Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches, And Acquisitions in the Market. To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market growth. To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individualGrowth Trend and Their Contribution to the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market.

