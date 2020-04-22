Sweet Potato Industry Trend and 2027 Forecast Report

The global sweet potato market accounted for US$ 48,628.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 58,470.0 Mn by 2027.



Do you need actual market size estimates for the Sweet Potato Market?

Do you want to know the most attractive market segments in the Sweet Potato market?

Do you need technological insights into the Sweet Potato market?

Do you wish to benchmark your position in the global Sweet Potato market?

Do you need concrete data for making actionable business strategies?

Check below link for our popular report on Sweet Potato market that can help you transform your business with market potential analysis.

This market intelligence report on Sweet Potato market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2017 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Sweet Potato market have also been mentioned in the study.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006568/

A comprehensive view of the Sweet Potato market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Sweet Potato market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance.

Company Profiles

AV Thomas Produce

Dole Food Company Inc.

Ham Farms

Jackson Farming Company

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

McCain Foods Limited

Nash Produce

Simplot Food Group

The Kraft Heinz Company

Yantai China Pet Foods Co., Ltd

Under the applications segment, the food segment accounted for the largest share in the global sweet potato market. The high nutritional profile of sweet potato and rising demand from developing countries such as Mexico, Greece, Italy, and Indonesia among are the key factors that promote the need for sweet potato in the global sweet potato market. Furthermore, sweet potato is a rich source of fibers, minerals, and vitamins, which help to provides numerous health benefits. Sweet potato has essential fatty acids, and its consumption helps to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, the rise in awareness about the health benefits associated with sweet potato consumption is driving the food segment growth in the global sweet potato market.

Sweet potato is a part of traditional food in many regions and is mostly consumed owing to its nutritional benefits and several health benefits. It is considered as a good source of fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, fibers, and essential micronutrients. Also, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the sweet potatoes with nutrient content descriptors, which characterize it as saturated fat-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low sodium, high in vitamin C and vitamin A, and a good source of fiber. Currently, high growth in population and growing awareness amongst consumer about sweet potato as a good source of fiber have fueled the growth of the sweet potato market. Along with this, the increase in purchasing power of people in developing nations has also supported the market growth. Thus, the global rise in food application is driving the growth of the sweet potato market.

The target audience for the report on the Sweet Potato market

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

Purchase a Copy of Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006568/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.theinsightpartners.com/