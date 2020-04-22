SWOT Analysis Of The 2020 Quartz Market, Key Developments With Global Forecasts Led By Saint Gobain S.A.,Quartz Corporation,Momentive Performance Materials Inc.,Quality Quartz Engineering.

Quartz products such as quartz sand is used in the production of container glass, specialty glass, flat plate glass, and fiberglass. High-purity quartz HPQ is used in the production of silicon wafers, which is key component on any semiconductor device. It is used for flooring and glass manufacturing. Quartz is also used as a crystal oscillator or piezoelectric cell in many electronics products. Thus, wide applications in various end-use industries have impacted the Quartz market in North America. However, the electronics industry is a major contributor to the growth of the . According to the Consumer Electronics Association, the average American household spent $1,380 over the past year on consumer electronics (CE), such as HDTVs, cell phones, video game systems, computers, portable music devices, and Blu-ray players. Electronics-grade quartz is used in a large number of circuits for these products. In addition, there is a recent trend of combining the various functionalities of more than one product into a single product and reducing the size of the final product with ease of functionalities. This has brought the adoption of advanced technologies in the electronics industry, propelling the growth of electronics-grade manufactured quartz significantly. These factors further propel the growth of quartz market in North America.

The quartz market, by product, is segmented into quartz surface and tile, high-purity quartz, quartz glass, quartz crystal, quartz sand, and others. The quartz surface and tile segment accounted for the largest share of the quartz market in 2018. Moreover, the high-purity quartz segment is projected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. Quartz surface and tile segment holds the dominant share in the North America market as it is increasingly used for creating building surfaces. Quartz is used in the flooring application in various industrial, residential, and commercials sector as a cost-effective alternative to granite and marble. Quartz is mainly used in kitchen countertops and bathroom floors. Therefore, the rapid expansion of the construction sector in the developed countries such as the US and Canada is projected to provide a huge market opportunity for producers of quartz surface and tiles. This further propels the growth of quartz market in North America.

