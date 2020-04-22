The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Automotive Lightweight Material Market Tipped to Grow at a Steady Pace Over the Forecast Period, – 2018 to 2027

The presented market report on the global Automotive Lightweight Material market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Automotive Lightweight Material market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Automotive Lightweight Material market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Automotive Lightweight Material market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Automotive Lightweight Material market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Automotive Lightweight Material market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

key players operating in the automotive lightweight material market include United States Steel Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, Formosa, Trinseo, LG Chem, JSR, Eastman, Alerisw International, Guirt Holding AG, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited, Hunstman, ExxonMobil, Covestro, Mitsubishi, DowDupont, DSM, Solvay, SSAB AB, Ak Steel Holding Corp, Nucor Corp, Trinseo, Luxfer, Kaiser, Hindalco, Braskem, UFP Technologies, Owen Corning, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Ineos, Chevron Phillips, SABIC, Toray, Celanese, BASF, POSCO, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd, and ArcelorMittal SA.

Additional Insights

Steel Remains Sought-after among Automotive Lightweight Materials

The study opines that steel will account for a sizeable share of the automotive lightweight materials market. Steel sales for lightweight automotive components surpassed 34 kilotons in 2018, and are estimated to record at a volume CAGR of 3.9% through 2028.

Sales of the automotive lightweight materials will remain comparatively robust in the production of passenger cars, accounting for a significant volume share in 2018. Additionally, growing incorporation of the automotive lightweight materials in manufacturing the engine, exterior components, and interior components of luxury cars will continue to underpin the sales of automotive lightweight materials in the near future.

In-depth analysis and exhaustive insights provided in the Fact.MR report on global automotive lightweight material market is a result of a two-step research process that involves primary and secondary resources. In the secondary research methodology, trade journals, paid resources, company annual reports, press releases and other publications related to automotive lightweight material market were studied in order to gain information and market size data.

The information obtained has then been validated through insights gained from the primary interviews with industry leaders and the market experts. Findings from these research processes were used to determine an accurate and all-inclusive forecast of the automotive material market for the period 2019 to 2028.

