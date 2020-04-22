Top Facts You Didn’t Know About Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market with Top Vendors like Abbott Laboratories, Allergan plc, Ardelyx Inc.

The irritable bowel syndrome treatment market was valued at $1,071 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach at $2,012 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026. Irritable bowel syndrome is a gastrointestinal disorder of gut that may be identified by colon muscle contraction. It majorly affects the large intestine. In addition, it is associated with the malfunction of the bowel, and majorly occurs in geriatric population. Diarrhea, constipation, alteration & discomfort in bowel function, bloating, and abdominal pain are some of the common symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. Endoscopy and blood test are normally performed to detect this irritable bowel syndrome. Irritable bowel syndrome is classified into three types such as IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D), IBS with constipation (IBS-C), and mixed IBS. Treatment of irritable bowel syndrome include proper medicines, change in diet, stress relief, and counseling. Medicines used in the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome include rifaximin, eluxadoline, lubiprostone, linaclotide, and others.

Some of the key players of Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market:

Abbott Laboratories, Allergan plc, Ardelyx Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson (McNeil Consumer Healthcare), Novartis AG, Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

Type Segmentation:

IBS with Diarrhea (IBS-D)

IBS with Constipation (IBS-C)

Mixed IBS

End User Segmentation:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Major Regions play vital role in Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market from 2020 – 2026 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2026. Forecast and analysis of Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

