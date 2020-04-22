Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Acetone Market Projection By Top key Players, Share, Size, Demand, Opportunities, Sale Area, Revenue Analysis Forecast To 2025

Analysis of the Global Acetone Market

Key Insights Highlighted in the Report

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of established market players

Adoption regulatory policies of the Acetone market in various end-use industries

Country-wise analysis of the Acetone market in different regions

Key technological and product developments related to the Acetone

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Segmentation of the Acetone Market

The presented report elaborate on the Acetone market into different segments and ponders over the current and future business potentials of each segment. The report showcases the year-on-year growth of each segment and ponders upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

The various segments of the Acetone market explained in the report include:

The following manufacturers are covered:

INEOS Phenol

Mitsui Chemicals

Sunoco

Shell

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Axiall Corporation

CEPSA

Versalis – Eni

Borealis AG

Sinopec

CNPC

MP Biomedicals

ABI Chem

ZINC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Cumene Process for Acetone

Isopropanol Processing

Fermentation

Others

Segment by Application

Plastics & Rubber Industry

Explosive Industry

Painting Industry

Chemical materials

Others

